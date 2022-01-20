Coach Saban visits highly-touted RB target Richard Young

Leigh High School head coach, James Chaney, has played with some of the best players of all-time. He was teammates with NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders at Florida State and at North Fort Myers High School.

Chaney played alongside other stars from the Seminoles including Derrick Brooks. LeRoy Butler and Brad Johnson. He never coached anyone quite like Richard Young, the No. 2 running back in the country according to Rivals. Young can make an easy case as the best back in the 2023 class.

"I have played with a lot of high level guys, and while they were all a little different in their own way they all had a similar mind-set," Coach Chaney said. "They all had the same work ethic. Richard Young is the first kid I've coached that has that mind-set.

"He wants to work hard and is always asking, 'what can I do to get better?' He doesn't care if he's a five-star or zero star. Right after Coach Saban left today (Wednesday) he went to the weight room. He has the mind-set that he wants to be one of the greatest.

"I played in high school and college with Deion (Sanders). They have a really similar work ethic. He is unlike any player I've ever coached."

The who's who of college coaches are making their rounds at Leigh High School this month as the battle intensifies now that the star player’s junior season has come to a conclusion. Nick Saban visited on Wednesday. Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney will visit on Thursday.

"The visit with Coach Saban went really well," Young's coach said. "I had never met him before. I was a little nervous meeting him just like everyone else probably is. I wanted to make him feel welcomed and comfortable.

“Of course, everyone knew Coach Saban was coming into town. Everyone wanted to take a picture with him. I asked Coach Gillespie (Alabama running backs coach) if it was cool if he takes some pictures. Coach Gillespie said, of course, and that he only gets upset if people don't want to take pictures with him."

Coach Saban made sure his point was well received. Young is one of the Tide's priority targets in 2023. Coach Chaney enjoyed the chat with the seven-time national championship head coach

"I played at Florida State, so I asked Coach Saban if he had any good stories about Coach Bowden," Chaney said. "He told me a really good story. He held Coach Bowden in high esteem. He was very down-to-earth. He said what he needed to say and then went on to the next school.

“He was honest and straightforward. He said Alabama is a place where you have to come work. You have to earn your keep. I respect that. You really can't make kids promises like they are going to come in and start right away. They are going to present him with a great opportunity.

"You come in, work hard and climb the ladder. He said once you get to the spot where you want to be you have to continue to work hard and not let it go. That's how it should be. It's how we guide our kids in our program. He applied a lot of great wisdom."

Young spent a few days at Alabama in June and expected to return to Tuscaloosa this spring. Young has consistently mentioned Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State as schools high on his list. The Tide's running backs coach (Gillespie) has built a solid foundation and connection with Young.

"He (Young) wants to go back up to Alabama for the spring game," Coach Chaney said. "I know Alabama is in his top five even though he hasn't released that just yet. He holds Alabama in high esteem. He knows going to Alabama is an honor.

"Coach Gillespie has recruited our school for a while even before he was at Alabama. He is a really solid guy. He is really close with Earnest Graham (former Florida star) from when they played together. Earnest is from this area, so he's had a connection to southwest Florida for a long time.

"He is a real straight shooter. He is highly-skilled at what he does. He always checks in on Leigh each year. I am appreciative of that. I know Richard will be in great hands if he goes to Alabama."

Young rushed for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns in only 10 games during his junior season. He averaged 9.0 yards per carry.