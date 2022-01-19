Alabama expected to hire defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson

Alabama football has found its new defensive backs coach and is expected to hire Travaris Robinson. Robinson played in the NFL with the Falcons, Tampa Bay, and again in Atlanta again in 2004 joins Alabama from Miami. Robinson was with the Hurricanes for one season as their defensive backs coach before being at South Carolina as the defensive coordinator and the defensive backs coach from 2020-16. Robinson has also made stops in Auburn, Florida, Texas Tech, Southern Miss, and Western Kentucky. Robinson replaces Jay Valai who coached the defensive backs at Alabama for the 2021 season.