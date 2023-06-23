Charles Bediako’s surprising decision to remain in the NBA draft resulted in him being unselected Thursday night. However, the former Alabama basketball center will still get an opportunity at the next level.

Following Thursday’s draft, Bediako agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, according to a report from Bleacher Report.

The 7-foot, 225-pound center is the third former Crimson Tide player to find a new team as Brandon Miller was picked No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets while Clowney went No. 21 overall to the Brooklyn Nets.

Bediako stunned many with his decision to remain in the NBA Draft. The 7-foot, 225-pound center is coming off a solid sophomore season in which he led Alabama with 1.8 blocks per game while averaging 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds. He finished second on the team making 65.9% of his shots from the floor. The Ontario, Canada native came to the Crimson Tide as the No. 40 overall player and No. 5 center in the 2021 class.

If Bediako makes the team in San Antonio, he will be teaming up with another towering international in Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-5 French phenom was drafted No. 1 overall Thursday night.