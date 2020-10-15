Wednesday's news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 has really turned the upcoming matchup with No. 3 Georgia on its head, but for now arguably Alabama's most important game of the regular season is still set to take place. Since the show must go on, here are several numbers that provide context for how good Alabama's offense truly is (spoiler alert: it's pretty freaking good), but first let's take a quick look at the Bulldogs.

3.7:

On Saturday, Alabama will face off with a Georgia team that is limiting opposing offenses to 3.7 yards per play. No team in the country that has played more than one game has allowed less. The Bulldogs defense ranked second last season, giving up only 4.29 yards per play. Ohio State’s defense finished on top, holding opponents to 4.13 yards a play.

6: