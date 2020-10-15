By the Numbers: Putting Alabama's offense in perspective
Wednesday's news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 has really turned the upcoming matchup with No. 3 Georgia on its head, but for now arguably Alabama's most important game of the regular season is still set to take place.
Since the show must go on, here are several numbers that provide context for how good Alabama's offense truly is (spoiler alert: it's pretty freaking good), but first let's take a quick look at the Bulldogs.
3-2-1: What we know about Saban's status on Saturday
Film Flashbacks: A look back at Ole Miss
3.7:
On Saturday, Alabama will face off with a Georgia team that is limiting opposing offenses to 3.7 yards per play. No team in the country that has played more than one game has allowed less.
The Bulldogs defense ranked second last season, giving up only 4.29 yards per play. Ohio State’s defense finished on top, holding opponents to 4.13 yards a play.
6:
On Saturday, the Crimson Tide will attempt to extend it’s winning streak over Georgia to six. Alabama has beaten the Bulldogs five times since 2008, with those victories coming by an average of 10.6 points per game.
Alabama has held 5-game winning streaks in the series three times before (1922-26, 1949-53 and 1960-64), while Georgia has done the same once (1910-16). No team has ever won six straight.
Premium subscribers continue reading here
Not yet a premium subscriber of BamaInsider.com?