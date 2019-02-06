The Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another defensive lineman to the Class of 2019 in Byron Young. Young, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive tackle out of Laurel, Mississippi committed to the Crimson Tide back in December of 2018 and was recruited by Alabama assistant coaches Pete Golding and Craig Kuligowski. Young is a Rivals.com four-star and ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the State of Mississippi.

More NSD Coverage | Commitment List | Bone's Recruiting Board