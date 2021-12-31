Bryce Young sets multiple Alabama records in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bryce Young has cemented himself as the most prolific passer in Alabama single-season history. With a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Latu in the fourth quarter of Friday's Cotton Bowl semifinal, the sophomore quarterback set the Crimson Tide's single-season passing record, eclipsing Mac Jones' mark of 4,500 yards set last season.

Youngs' touchdown was his third of the day, giving him 46 on the year to pass Tua Tagovailoa's single-season record of 43 set in 2018. Young set the school record on his first pass of the day, Slade Bolden for an 8-yard score on the opening drive of the game. His second touchdown came on a 44-yard strike to Ja'Corey Brooks in the second quarter.

Young's three scores give him 49 total touchdowns on the year, passing Tagovailoa's single-season record of 48 set in 2018.

"I think he's got tremendous command of the offense, really understands the offense," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said of Young earlier this week. "Can really help implement things, whether it's protections, running plays, reading the defense, making fast, instinctive decisions as to where he throws the ball. And he throws it very accurately. And he's made steady progress in that throughout the year."

Young surpassed the 4,500-yard mark in his 14th game of the season, while Jones reached the total over 13 games last season. Young was able to eclipse Alabama's passing touchdown record in one fewer game than Tua Tagovailoa, who threw 43 touchdowns over 15 games in 2018. If No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, Young will have one more opportunity to add to his stats during the national championship game on Jan. 10.

Young took home the Heisman Trophy earlier this month, becoming Alabama's second-straight winner and the school's fourth all-time recipient. He is the first quarterback to earn the honor for the Tide, accomplishing the feat that alluded past greats such as Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler, Tagovailoa and Jones.