Kalen DeBoer’s first coaching staff at Alabama is finally official. Friday, the first-year head coach filled out his 10-man staff by announcing the hiring tight ends coach Bryan Ellis, offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

“We were able to also secure three of the finest coaches in the nation to finish out our staff with the hiring of Bryan Ellis, Chris Kapilovic and Christian Robinson,” DeBoer said through a university release. “Chris is one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the game with a reputation for recruiting and developing his players. Christian does an outstanding job of building relationships on both the recruiting trail and in his position room, where he gets the absolute best of his players. Ellis is one of the best offensive minds in college football and is a perfect fit for our staff.”

Here’s a look at all three new assistants.

Bryan Ellis, tight ends coach

Ellis joins Alabama after spending the past two seasons as Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator where he helped the Eagles punch well above their weight. Last year, his offense ranked No. 37 nationally, averaging 419.5 yards per game. That included a passing attack that ranked 13th in yards per game (302.2) and tied for No. 23 in completion percentage (65.2).

Befor his time at Georgia Southern, Ellis spent three seasons at Western Kentucky, working as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks from in 2019-20 before coaching inside receiver in 2021. That was his second stint at WKU after serving an offensive quality control staffer before coaching, running backs and later working as the passing-game coordinator while coaching receivers from 2014-16.

Ellis also spent time at Southern California, where he was tasked with developing the successor to Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He navigated the development of true freshman JT Daniels, just the second true freshman to start a season opener for the Trojans in program history. Prior to his promotion to a full-time role with the Trojans, Ellis assisted Clay Helton in the quarterbacks’ room, where the duo worked together with Darnold during the 2017 campaign.

Chris Kapilovic, offensive line coach

Kapilovic, who pronounces his name “kuh-pill-oh-vick” comes to Alabama after originally being named Baylor’s offensive line coach this past December. He spent the previous four years at Michigan State where he served as the Spartans offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

Kapilovic replaces Scott Huff, who originally followed first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington before leaving to join the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. Eric Wolford served as Alabama’s offensive line coach the past two seasons but was not retained as part of the Tide’s new coaching staff.

Along with his time at Michigan State, Kapilovic also has experience coaching offensive line at Colorado (2019), North Carolina (2012-18), Southern Miss (2008-11), Missouri State (2006-07), Alabama State (2001-05), Phoenix College (1998) and Deer Valley High School in Arizona (1992-97). He also has experience as an offensive coordinator at North Carolina (2016-18) and Alabama State (2003-05).

During his time at Michigan State, Kapilovic shaped the offensive line that paved the way for Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III to win the 2021 Doak Walker and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards.

Christian Robinson, outside linebackers

Robinson also joins Alabama from Baylor where he spent the past season coaching inside linebackers. His previous coaching experience came in the SEC as he coached linebackers at Auburn in 2022 after holding the same role at Florida from 2018-21. He also served as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Georgia (2013-14). Robinson also has SEC experience as a player, serving as a linebakcer at Georgia from 2009-12.

A native of Lawrenceville, Ga., Robinson was named to the American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 listing in 2022, highlighting some of the nation’s best up-and-coming coaches under 35.



