"The offer meant a great deal to me, I honestly didn't expect it, but I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity. Heading into the season, I didn't know what to expect, but I just did my best to be the best teammate possible and play my role," Winston said. I guess it worked out in my favor, but at the same time, I know the work does not stop."

Winston picked up an offer from Alabama recently, so Tide Illustrated caught up with him on Sunday to get his reaction.

Last season, Hoover (Ala.) HS experienced a great deal of success en route to a state semifinal appearance. Heading into the season, Winston was viewed as the primary quarterback option for the Buccaneers, but Jonah Winston was able to display versatility by spreading out wide to help his team move the ball more effectively.

Being related to a professional athlete can be tough, with expectations and projections for the players that follow them.

"I have been lucky enough to have my brother to lean on during this process. He has taught me a lot, but at the same time, I need to continue to develop my body and continue to let things play out. It's still super early, so I take things in stride," he said.

Since Coaches can't technically talk to Winston unless he's on campus, so he handles things differently to make the most of his recruiting process.

"I will have to visit Alabama at some point. But, yes, I have people I can lean on before me. I want to continue building myself up and be the best teammate. I want to be a dual-threat option on the next level. I feel like if I can play multiple positions, people will not be able to stop me," Winston said.

"Right now, my focus isn't in a rush to visit my school. I'm still mapping out visits. Since I'm still doing track and baseball, a majority of my visits will take place during the summer," he said.

Winston will have high expectations as he enters his sophomore season after playing as a primary contributor last season. This upcoming year, look for Winston to increase his role and continue to garner interest moving forward. Winston is a sharp football player who puts tremendous thought into his actions and words.

One to keep an eye on moving forward. Stay tuned to Tide Illustrated for more recruiting updates.