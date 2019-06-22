Noah Josey, 2021 three-star offensive guard from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, has become a frequent visitor in Tuscaloosa. He was one of the few select rising juniors invited to attend Alabama's cook-out on Friday afternoon.

"It was great,” Josey said. "Most of the day was spent just hanging out with coaches, players, commits, and other recruits. It was another great opportunity to see how I fit in at Alabama.

“Just getting to be there with my family and experience what makes Alabama so special. The people was the best part of the visit."

Josey received an offer from the University of Alabama in February. He returned to Tuscaloosa again in March to spend time with the coaches. He had another opportunity to speak with them on Friday.

"I got to spend a little time with Coach Saban yesterday," he said. "We talked about this upcoming season and how everything has been going in preparation for it.

"Coach Flood and I spent a lot of time together. Just talking about this summer and the upcoming season.

"The coaching staff is what makes Alabama who they are. Coach Saban brings in the best from all over the country to fill his coaching staff, and that’s evident while you are there.”



The versatile lineman has been told he can play all three positions on the offensive front. He does not have any favorites at this time. However, Alabama is a major contender for the talented prospect.

"The coaches, the facilities, the opportunities after college, and the fan atmosphere is what I like about Alabama," Josey stated.