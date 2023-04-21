Christ School (North Carolina) OLB Cayden Jones has been flying somewhat under the radar in regard to his recruitment process. Jones, a player who holds over 20+ offers, typically wouldn't be seen as underrated, but that thought and mindset are what helped Jones get to where he is today. Although his move to select that Tide was a little bit unexpected for those who weren't following his process but those who were are not surprised at all. Now that Jones has selected his school, he can focus on what lies ahead of him in terms of getting better. Now with him committed to the Crimson Tide, you can expect him to receive an ample amount of attention. Something that is still overdue. That said, Jones spoke with Tide Illustrated about why he selected Alabama at the end of the day. "It just felt right," Jones said. "I talked with my family, and we all felt the same way about Alabama."



Cayden Jones, 2024, Linebacker

"My family and I felt really good about it, so that's why we decided to make the decision," he said Jones had serious interest from Tennessee, USC, and several other Power Five programs, but ultimately, the Tide won. "We looked at several factors when selecting a program. One of the factors that weighed the most was the feeling I had when I was on campus. That was really important for me. Every time I visited Alabama, it felt amazing," Jones said. "I was able to build a strong relationship with several of the staff members at Alabama. But the coach I had the best relationship with was Coach Bala. As soon as he started recruiting me, things got serious. He is a good Coach, and I like the direction he's taking the LB room. Alabama should turn some heads next season," he said. Now with a decision out of the way, Jones kept it simple in the reason why he selected the Crimson Tide. "I believe that Alabama is the best of the best. I also think that by picking Alabama, I will be better prepared to compete once I get my opportunity and for the league if that opportunity presents itself. This whole process started two years ago, and to see things play out the way they have is incredible," Jones said. The addition of Jones brings Alabama's total number of recruits to six, with more potential momentum heading into A-Day.

Analysis

Jones brings a lot to the table with his frame, standing around 6'4, 220 pounds. Outside of that, he brings athleticism and speed that you cannot teach. Jones has seen his game improve yearly, adding the physicality in the last two years necessary to warrant serious P5 attention as he did. Jones should benefit from being given time to learn the plays and develop in the weight room. When he gets on campus, he will likely start as a pure OLB, making plays in the passing game and running game support. This was a massive addition for the '24 class to get defensive momentum swinging in the right direction.