“Bama just felt like home,” Glover said. “They treated me like family.”

The Alabama offer was always huge but after confirmation that he could pull the trigger last week, Glover knew where he wanted to be.

Fresh off the commitment of high school teammate Air Noland at Langston Hughes in Georgia, Rivals250 prospect Dontrell Glover felt it was time to announce his intentions after being wowed by the Alabama staff.

“On my last visit, I got to spend time with Coach Saban and just talk about how I could fit into Bama. I’ve always respected who Alabama is as a program. It’s a blessing to be committed,” he said.

This is a huge get for the Crimson Tide as they build recruiting momentum on the trail heading into the busy season.

Glover has a strong build at 6’3, 290. He displays quickness, strength to hold his ground & he has a strong IQ for the game. He played a huge role in Langston Hughes (Georgia) winning a state title and will continue to make that the case if he has anything to say about it.

Glover ultimately selected the Tide over Georgia, Miami and Ohio State.

“Alabama provides a lot for me on and off the field and talking with the staff just made me feel comfortable about my decision. Coach Wolfe and Coach G were my primary recruiters. They know what they’re doing, I’m excited for what we’re building,” Glover said.

As we quickly move towards A-Day Glovers commitment could be the ember that sparks the flame.