"Alabama has always made me feel comfortable," Grady said following his most recent visit for the Tennessee game.

The four-star talent doesn't say much, but it became clear that Alabama was pushing hard for the elite target when he visited for the cookout over the summer. At the time, Auburn was pushing hard, and the influence around him was high on Auburn. However, Alabama stayed consistent, allowing coach [Freddie] Roach to work his magic on the Charles Henderson product to win over his commitment.

Grady held 22+ offers from programs, including Georgia, Auburn, and Florida State. For Grady, joining the fold is big due to his influence on other prospects and his presence on the D-line as one of the more talented players nationally.

With Alabama winning on the field as much as they have, the results have carried over to the recruiting trail. Today, the Crimson Tide landed one of the top players in the nation by way of in-state Rivals100 prospect Zion Grady.

Now, with Grady on board, Alabama sits at eight commitments, three on the defensive side of the ball with the addition of Grady. The two other players, Antonio Coleman and Myles Johnson, are the first defense members, representing the front seven.

Right now, it seems that the early focus for the Crimson Tide has been to build up front and work backward, but if the first few commitments are any indication, you can expect Alabama to have an exceptional group.

This season, Grady has helped lead Charles Henderson to an 8-3 record following their 64-20 victory over Marbury. With his commitment out of the way, Grady will have the opportunity to turn his full attention to the playoffs to see if the Trojans can pull off the whole thing.

Ultimately, this is a massive win for Alabama nation to show that despite Auburn gaining momentum on the trail, the Tide will still dominate where it matters. To add a player to the trenches, the University of Alabama emerged as a front-runner among the many suitors. The Crimson Tide's legacy and reputation as a football powerhouse were appealing, but what indeed drew Zion was the sense of family and tradition that echoed through the program. The camaraderie among players and the mentorship from the coaching staff felt like the perfect fit for him.

Given his production in the last few seasons, it's no surprise that most of the top programs in the country made him a priority. The Crimson Tide came out on top in the recruiting battle. Now, Grady will have the ability to help add more players to the class, considering that he's one of the more respected players in-state. His ability to get after the quarterback as an interior defensive lineman makes him incredibly valuable.

Coach Saban and his staff do a great job of stockpiling high-ceiling talent to maintain their status as the elite of college football.