Alabama's Brandon Miller was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, while Jahvon Quinerly was tabbed the Co-Sixth Man of the Year, as the league office announced the 2023 men’s basketball postseason awards on Monday.

In addition to those honors, Mark Sears earned All-SEC Second Team honorees, while Charles Bediako was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Joining Miller on the SEC All-Freshman Team are teammates Jaden Bradley and Noah Clowney. Alabama’s six players earning nine awards in total is the most ever in program history for the Tide.

This is the seventh consecutive season a Tide rookie earned a spot on the all-freshman team, joining JD Davidson (2022), Joshua Primo (2021), Jaden Shackelford (2020), Kira Lewis Jr. (2019), Collin Sexton (2018), and Braxton Key (2017).

It also marks the sixth straight season a member of the Tide has been named to the all-defensive team joining Keon Ellis (2022), Herbert Jones (2021 and 2020) and Donta Hall (2019 and 2018).

Miller becomes the first SEC freshman to win player of the year and freshman of the year in the same since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012. After returning from injury this season, Quinerly becomes the first Alabama player to earn the sixth man of the year honor.