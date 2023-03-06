Brandon Miller named SEC Player and Freshman of the Year
Alabama's Brandon Miller was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, while Jahvon Quinerly was tabbed the Co-Sixth Man of the Year, as the league office announced the 2023 men’s basketball postseason awards on Monday.
In addition to those honors, Mark Sears earned All-SEC Second Team honorees, while Charles Bediako was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Joining Miller on the SEC All-Freshman Team are teammates Jaden Bradley and Noah Clowney. Alabama’s six players earning nine awards in total is the most ever in program history for the Tide.
This is the seventh consecutive season a Tide rookie earned a spot on the all-freshman team, joining JD Davidson (2022), Joshua Primo (2021), Jaden Shackelford (2020), Kira Lewis Jr. (2019), Collin Sexton (2018), and Braxton Key (2017).
It also marks the sixth straight season a member of the Tide has been named to the all-defensive team joining Keon Ellis (2022), Herbert Jones (2021 and 2020) and Donta Hall (2019 and 2018).
Miller becomes the first SEC freshman to win player of the year and freshman of the year in the same since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012. After returning from injury this season, Quinerly becomes the first Alabama player to earn the sixth man of the year honor.
2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
First Team
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
Second Team
Mark Sears, Alabama
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
Johni Broome, Auburn
Wendell Green Jr., Auburn
KJ Williams, LSU
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
Davonte Davis, Arkansas
Colin Castleton, Florida
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Bradley, Alabama
Noah Clowney, Alabama
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Riley Kugel, Florida
Chris Livingston, Kentucky
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina
Julian Phillips, Tennessee
Individual Honors
Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama
Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt