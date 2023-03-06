News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-06 13:17:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Brandon Miller named SEC Player and Freshman of the Year

Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball durning the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Reed Arena. Photo | Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles the ball durning the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Reed Arena. Photo | Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Alabama's Brandon Miller was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, while Jahvon Quinerly was tabbed the Co-Sixth Man of the Year, as the league office announced the 2023 men’s basketball postseason awards on Monday.

In addition to those honors, Mark Sears earned All-SEC Second Team honorees, while Charles Bediako was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Joining Miller on the SEC All-Freshman Team are teammates Jaden Bradley and Noah Clowney. Alabama’s six players earning nine awards in total is the most ever in program history for the Tide.

This is the seventh consecutive season a Tide rookie earned a spot on the all-freshman team, joining JD Davidson (2022), Joshua Primo (2021), Jaden Shackelford (2020), Kira Lewis Jr. (2019), Collin Sexton (2018), and Braxton Key (2017).

It also marks the sixth straight season a member of the Tide has been named to the all-defensive team joining Keon Ellis (2022), Herbert Jones (2021 and 2020) and Donta Hall (2019 and 2018).

Miller becomes the first SEC freshman to win player of the year and freshman of the year in the same since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012. After returning from injury this season, Quinerly becomes the first Alabama player to earn the sixth man of the year honor.

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KJ Williams, LSU

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Bradley, Alabama

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Riley Kugel, Florida

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina

Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Individual Honors

Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}