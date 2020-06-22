Each Monday Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides his Monday recruiting thoughts. On today's edition, Bone talks the tremendous addition of Christian Leary, key target Brian Thomas, as well as other key targets that could be next to join Alabama's Class of 2021.

ONE

Christian Leary jumping on board with Alabama last Tuesday was a tremendous boost for the Tide's class especially at receiver. We've talked the last few years about Alabama adding serious speed for the future. It missed on a pair of targets last cycle in Arian Smith and Kayshon Boutte. It didn't miss this year.

What's even more impressive to me is Alabama landed Leary without him ever taking visit to Tuscaloosa. I'm sure Leary and several others would have already been to Alabama this year if COVID-19 didn't effect the recruiting the way it has.

Still have to give a ton of credit to Jeff Banks and Holmon Wiggins in landing his commitment. Jeff Banks may see him as a Christian Kirk type player (who Banks coached at Texas A&M) as a dangerous offensive weapon who can also be an All-American in the return game.

TWO

I entered a futurecast last summer for Brian Thomas to Alabama. I felt very strongly...

Premium subscribers continue reading here

Free-30-Days To BamaInsider.com

Related Content

Nugget on Brian Thomas

Who will land 4-star DL Tim Keenan?