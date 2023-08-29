Photos of the headphones were shared by players over social media along with a message from both Milroe and McKinstry.

“The team was very happy that we was able to give them Beats,” McKinstry said Tuesday. “I heard some people on the team was about to go buy headphones for the season, so me and Jalen, we felt like we came at the right time to give the team Beats. It made me very happy to look out for the boys and do something for the team.”

Both athletes are sponsored by Beats by Dre, and part of their endorsement deal involves the ability to pass out the product to the rest of the team. While the gesture isn’t new, it was still met with the same enthusiasm.

For the second straight year, Crimson Tide players were gifted Beats by Dre headphones heading into the season. Bryce Young started the trend by sharing the wealth last fall. This year, quarterback Jalen Milroe and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry took care of the locker room.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s stars have their teammates well-covered in terms of sharing the NIL love — particularly when it comes to their ears.

“Today we will do what others won’t, so tomorrow we can accomplish what others can’t,” Milroe wrote in his message.

Meanwhile, McKinstry gave thanks to his fellow playmakers.

“Thankful for you guys!” he wrote in his message. “Glad we was able to come together and become a BROTHERHOOD! Wouldn’t wanna do this with no other team!”

While players are grateful for the new gear, most of the team is now left with duplicates from last year. As far as edge rusher Chris Braswell is concerned, that’s not a bad problem to have.

“I do have a lot of pairs of Beats now,” Braswell said with a smile. “You know we got some last year, I like those ones, too. But I really like the ones this year because they got like the A on the side, so I think the design was better. We appreciate Kool-Aid and Milroe for doing that for us. It means a lot. I love Beats, by the way. I’m always wearing them.”

Braswell says he generally lets his girlfriend borrow his extra set of headphones. However, having a few backups could come in handy down the road. For instance, using them to accessorize with gameday attire.

“I don’t really have too many suits,” Braswell said. “I have a black one, a gray one, so they kind of just match them all. It’s kind of like what preference [I have]. Most of the time my headphones are dead anyway, so whichever one is charged the most, that’s the one I use.”

Alabama players will get a chance to show off their new swag Saturday night when they arrive at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the season opener against Middle Tennessee State. The Crimson Tide and Blue Devils are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network.