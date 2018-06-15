With just two career starts, Deionte Thompson returns as the most experienced member of Alabama’s secondary.

The redshirt junior started both of Alabama’s playoff games last season, filling in for injured safety Hootie Jones. Thompson showed plenty of promise after being thrust onto the big stage, recording a combined seven tackles and one pass breakup over the two games. But is that brief experience enough to make him “THE guy” in this years’ secondary?

Alabama certainly hopes so.