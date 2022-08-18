Bama continues pursuit of Clemson commit Peter Woods
ALABASTER, Ala.- TideIllustrated caught up with Thompson HS defensive end Peter Woods to get some perspective on where things stand in his recruitment process, especially regarding the Tide. Woods ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news