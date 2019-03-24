TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball and Avery Johnson are now unbuckled. Johnson will no longer serve as the Crimson Tide’s head coach, athletic director Greg Byrne announced Sunday in a release. Associate head coach John Pelphrey will serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Johnson has been named

“After meeting with Coach Johnson, we made the decision to mutually part ways,” said Byrne. “This was not an easy decision, and we thank him for his contributions over the past four seasons. We wish Coach Johnson and his family the very best.”

Alabama went 75-62 under Johnson and advanced to postseason play in each of his four years, which included an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament in 2018. However, the Crimson Tide finished just 18-16 this season and lost five of its last six games, causing it to miss out on a second straight trip to the Big Dance.

According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Johnson was the 19th highest paid coach in the nation, earning $3.062 million last year. In 2017, his contract was extended through the 2022-23 season. That contract included an $8 million buyout if Johnson was fired before April 15 of this year.

According to reports, Johnson and Alabama were working on a negotiation to that buyout. However, a final settlement has not been released.

“I would like to thank The University of Alabama, Bill Battle and the Board of Trustees for providing me the opportunity to serve as the head basketball coach,” said Johnson. “I’d also like to thank President Bell and Greg Byrne, our assistant coaches, support staff, the fans and student body for making this such a special experience for me and my family. Finally, and most importantly, I’d like to thank all of the players and parents. It was an honor and privilege to work with these young men and their families. This was an opportunity of a lifetime, and we truly enjoyed our experience at Alabama. I also want to thank my family for all of their support and contributions to the program.”

Johnson was introduced as Alabama's 20th men's basketball coach in 2015. The highlight of his tenure occurred last season when he led the Crimson Tide to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual national champion Villanova. That team was led by NBA Draft lottery pick Collin Sexton, who set Alabama’s freshman scoring record with 632 total points on the year. Sexton was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with No. 8 pick in last year’s draft becoming the Crimson Tide’s first draft pick since 2008.

Alabama was Johnson’s first college job after spending seven seasons as a head coach in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks (2005-08) and NewJersey/Brooklyn Nets (2010-12). In 2005-06, Johnson led the Mavericks to their first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals en route to earning NBA Coach of the Year honors.

Alabama stated in the release that its search for a next basketball coach will begin immediately.

“There are so many desirables here at The University of Alabama, and the brand itself gives all of our teams the ability to recruit nationally,” Byrne said.. “This is such a great place, and people want to be part of it.”