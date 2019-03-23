Alabama basketball head coach hot board
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
Avery Johnson and Alabama basketball appear to be parting ways after four seasons. Here’s a look at a few candidates as the Crimson Tide searches for its next head coach.
Steve Prohm
Prohm was a name considered to fill Alabama’s last coaching vacancy following the firing of Anthony Grant. Now, the Crimson Tide might once again consider the Alabama alumni for the job.
Prohm just finished his fourth year as Iowa State’s head coach. This year he helped the Cyclones (23-12) win the Big 12 Tournament and earn a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 11 seed Ohio State in the first round. This is Prohm’s third trip to the Big Dance with Iowa State. He led the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 in 2016 and the Round of 32 in 2017. Prohm also won the Big 12 Tournament in 2017.
Thought to be the leading candidate for the opening, Prohm was asked about taking the Alabama job following Iowa's State's loss to Ohio State on Friday night. While he stated his desire to stay with his current team, talk is often cheap in these situations.
Full quote from Iowa State's Steve Prohm on speculation about Alabama job: pic.twitter.com/8iyx9QZGH7— George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) March 23, 2019
Before joining Iowa State, Prohm spent four seasons with Murray State, leading the Racers to an NCAA Tournament in his first year with the team. He also helped Murray State win the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament in 2014.
Prohm has a combined 187-81 record as a head coach with Murray State and Iowa State. He graduated from Alabama in 1997 and served as a student assistant coach and student manager in the late 1990s.
Eric Musselman
Musselman is coming off his fourth year as head coach at Nevada where he has led the Wolf Pack to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Nevada (29-5) earned a No. 7 seed in this year’s tournament before falling to No. 10 seed Florida in the first round.
Next season, the Wolf Pack will lose eight seniors, including five of its top six scorers. Musselman, who previously coached the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, is also rumored to be looking for a bigger job.
Musselman posted a 110-34 record in his four seasons at Nevada. His best year came last season when he took the Wolf Pack to the Sweet 16. He posted a combined 108-138 record in the NBA without leading his team to the playoffs in any of his three seasons.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news