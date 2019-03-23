Avery Johnson and Alabama basketball appear to be parting ways after four seasons. Here’s a look at a few candidates as the Crimson Tide searches for its next head coach.

Prohm was a name considered to fill Alabama’s last coaching vacancy following the firing of Anthony Grant. Now, the Crimson Tide might once again consider the Alabama alumni for the job.

Prohm just finished his fourth year as Iowa State’s head coach. This year he helped the Cyclones (23-12) win the Big 12 Tournament and earn a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 11 seed Ohio State in the first round. This is Prohm’s third trip to the Big Dance with Iowa State. He led the Cyclones to the Sweet 16 in 2016 and the Round of 32 in 2017. Prohm also won the Big 12 Tournament in 2017.

Thought to be the leading candidate for the opening, Prohm was asked about taking the Alabama job following Iowa's State's loss to Ohio State on Friday night. While he stated his desire to stay with his current team, talk is often cheap in these situations.



