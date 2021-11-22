Auburn QB says Alabama benefited from controversial calls against Arkansas

Bo Nix won’t be playing in this year’s Iron Bowl, but that didn’t stop the Auburn quarterback from stoking the rivalry’s flames on Monday. Nix, who had surgery to repair an ankle injury earlier this month, made an appearance on The Next Round where he was asked if he saw Alabama’s game against Arkansas over the weekend. The Crimson Tide held on for a 42-35 win over the Razorbacks behind a record-setting performance from quarterback Bryce Young, who completed 31 of 40 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns. Nix did catch the game but didn’t come off too impressed, noting that Arkansas moved the ball well against Alabama while also insinuating that the Tide benefited from a few breaks from the referees. “Just a few of those obviously controversial calls that were in that game raises some questions for sure — I guess, unless you’re an Alabama fan,” Nix said. “That’s just part of the game, we’ve discussed it over and over and over. That’s not going to change, no matter what happens.” To be fair, Nix wasn’t alone in his criticism. There were several complaints across social media as fans and analysts alike voiced their complaints.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmUgdGhlIG9mZmljaWFscyBhY3R1YWxseSB3YXRjaGluZyB0aGUg QXJrYW5zYXMgLSBBbGFiYW1hIGdhbWU/PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmFycmV0dCBT YWxsZWUgKEBCYXJyZXR0U2FsbGVlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JhcnJldHRTYWxsZWUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjIxNzg0MDAzNzA2MjY1 NjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZXQgdGhlc2Ugb2ZmaWNpYWxzIGluIHRoZSBBbGFiYW1hLUFya2Fu c2FzIGdhbWUgb2ZmIHRoZSBmaWVsZC4gSWYgeW91IGNhbuKAmXQgdGVsbCB0 aGF0IGhl4oCZcyBpbiB0aGUgZW5kIHpvbmUgb24gdGhhdCBydW5uaW5nIHBs YXksIGl04oCZcyB0aW1lIHRvIGhhbmcgaXQgdXAuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9i YnkgU3RhbmxleSAoQFJTdGFubGV5TkhMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JTdGFubGV5TkhML3N0YXR1cy8xNDYyMTc4NDQ0OTU2MTIz MTM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGluIHRoZSB3b3JsZCBpcyB1cCB3aXRoIHRoZXNlIG9mZmlj aWFscyBpbiB0aGlzIEFsYWJhbWEvQXJrYW5zYXMgZ2FtZT8gVGhleSBoYXZl IHJlYWxseSBzdHJ1Z2dsZWQgb24gc29tZSBwcmV0dHkgY2xlYXIgY2FsbHMg dGhlIGxhc3QgZmV3IGRyaXZlcyE8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUeWxlciBCcm9ja21h biAoQEJvb2ttYW40NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C b29rbWFuNDUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjIxNzg1NjcyNTc3MzUxNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

One controversial call came in the second quarter as Arkansas receiver Warren Thompson was ruled short of the end zone as it was determined that his knee was down inside the 1-yard line upon review. Razorbacks running back Dominique Johnson then broke across the goal line on the following play, but the touchdown was not awarded until the call on the field was overturned by replay. Another heavily-criticized call came in the fourth quarter when Bryce Young connected with Jameson Williams for a 40-yard touchdown to put Alabama up by two possessions. Williams appeared to be bobbling the ball a bit while making a diving catch in the end zone. However, it was ruled that he gained control of the ball before his left elbow hit out of bounds in the back of the end zone.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KQU1FU09OIFdJTExJQU1TIFdJVEggVEhFIEhBVCBUUklDSzxicj48 YnI+V2hhdCBhbiBlZmZvcnQgZm9yIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsYWJhbWFGVEJMP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBh bGFiYW1hRlRCTDwvYT4gdG91Y2hkb3duLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vaHE4UDA3SzJJYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hxOFAwN0sySWE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ0JTIFNwb3J0cyAoQENCU1Nwb3J0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlNTcG9ydHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjIyMDU0 Mzc1NzU1MDM4Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==