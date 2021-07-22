Auburn quarterback Bo Nix: 'We’re not scared of Alabama'

HOOVER, Ala. — When given the opportunity Wednesday, Jimbo Fisher didn’t recant his previous comments about kicking Nick Saban’s ass while he's at Alabama. The Texas A&M head coach isn’t the only one sticking to bulletin board material regarding the Crimson Tide this offseason.

Earlier this month, Auburn defensive lineman Tony Fair also made a few headlines when he posted on social media that the Tigers are “comin to take the head off the ELEPHANT,” this season. Fair, a transfer from UAB, wasn’t in attendance during Auburn’s turn at SEC Media Days on Thursday. However, his Tigers teammates had his back.

“That quote, obviously it’s a confident quote, but I hope he’s coming to take the head off the elephant. I hope he’s not coming to get the head taken off the tiger,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “Actually, I like the quote. I think it’s important because we’re not scared of Alabama. I know that a lot of people want us to be scared, but we’re really not. … I’m excited. I’m happy he said that because everybody at Auburn should come in with the mindset of beating Alabama.

“It’s important to us. It’s important to me. Obviously, I understand how it is, beating them in 2019. We have a lot of guys on our team that have beaten them.”

Added linebacker Owen Pappoe: “I love it. I love the confidence. It's the biggest rivalry in the country, in my opinion. It's just what comes with it."

Alabama made easy work of Auburn during last season’s 42-13 victory inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, Thursday Nix claimed the game was closer than it appeared on the scoreboard.

“They had a great team last year,” Nix said. “They beat us last year head to head. They beat us pretty bad. But that game was close at the beginning, and it was honestly closer than they played. There at the end, they just did what they do, and honestly, they had a great team and they continued to just build on that.”

Auburn has reason for confidence heading into this year’s game as the Iron Bowl will be played inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers have beaten the Crimson Tide in its last two trips to The Plains, recording a 48-45 victory over Alabama in 2019 and a 26-17 win in 2017. Alabama came away with a 29-13 road victory in the rivalry in 2015 but suffered its infamous “Kick Six” defeat in 2013.

“I had a lot of confidence going into Tuscaloosa last year,” Nix said. “I don't think the location changed my confidence or anything like that. As a matter of fact, I was probably more excited to go to Tuscaloosa just because of how hard it was going to be and how difficult it was going to be.”

Nix, a native of Pinson Valley, Ala., grew up with the Iron Bowl rivalry. He said he believes Alabama and Auburn players share mutual respect, stating that he looks forward to the matchup every year.

“I think they know that they're going to Alabama to beat Auburn, and we are going to Auburn to beat Alabama,” Nix said. “All the games are always respectful. It's fair, and both sides appreciate the other for what they have to go through. But for Auburn, we are here to win those big games and to take the head off the elephant.”

Alabama will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Auburn on Nov. 27.