Anniston High School recruits attend Alabama football camp

The University of Alabama has spent time the last few years recruiting Anniston High School where it signed safety Antonio Kite in the 2022 class. The Tide has its eyes on a few more recruits from school in Northeast Alabama.

The Crimson Tide continues to make a big push to flip Ryqueze McElderry, four-star offensive guard, away from the Georgia Bulldogs. McElderry, along with a few of his underclassmen teammates, attended the Nick Saban Football Camp on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding McElderry's recruitment since he committed to Georgia in late November. McElderry, who grew up an Alabama fan, has been to Tuscaloosa several times including multiple trips after his commitment.

McElderry was a spectator during the Tide's camp on Wednesday. He was supporting his teammates- Jayden Lewis, Malachi Harris and Grayshaun Swain. He spent plenty of time with Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford and met with Nick Saban during the visit.

McElderry has taken official visits to Auburn and Georgia this month. He is slated to visit Tennessee this weekend. He will wait until the fall to take an official visit to Alabama. The Crimson Tide remains a contender in his recruitment.



Watch junior season highlights!