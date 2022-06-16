Anniston High School recruits attend Alabama football camp
The University of Alabama has spent time the last few years recruiting Anniston High School where it signed safety Antonio Kite in the 2022 class. The Tide has its eyes on a few more recruits from school in Northeast Alabama.
The Crimson Tide continues to make a big push to flip Ryqueze McElderry, four-star offensive guard, away from the Georgia Bulldogs. McElderry, along with a few of his underclassmen teammates, attended the Nick Saban Football Camp on Wednesday.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding McElderry's recruitment since he committed to Georgia in late November. McElderry, who grew up an Alabama fan, has been to Tuscaloosa several times including multiple trips after his commitment.
McElderry was a spectator during the Tide's camp on Wednesday. He was supporting his teammates- Jayden Lewis, Malachi Harris and Grayshaun Swain. He spent plenty of time with Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford and met with Nick Saban during the visit.
McElderry has taken official visits to Auburn and Georgia this month. He is slated to visit Tennessee this weekend. He will wait until the fall to take an official visit to Alabama. The Crimson Tide remains a contender in his recruitment.
Lewis has several scholarship offers including Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and UCF.
Lewis met with Coach Saban after he competed in the morning session of the Tide's camp. He worked throughout the secondary with Coach Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks) and Charles Kelly (safeties). Alabama likes his versatility and the interest remains high.
He measured 5-foot-11, 170-pounds on the sweltering day in Tuscaloosa. Lewis said regarding Coach Robinson and Coach Kelly, "Really cool, and they both coach hard." He doesn't have any top schools right now, but receives the recruiting pitch from Kite, who is now a freshman DB for the Crimson Tide.
"Bama is a great school," Lewis said. "They put a lot of DBs in the league. Antonio is there. He is like a brother to me. He's been on me real hard."
Swain will enter his sophomore season this fall for the Bulldogs. He was named Honorable Mention All-State after his freshman campaign. He started out on the defensive line during the Alabama camp before moving to outside linebackers.
"I feel like I did real good out there today," Swain told BamaInsider. "I learned a lot and got better. The camp was intense. I liked how the coaches were teaching us new techniques. I liked meeting Coach Saban for the first time."
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete grew up an Alabama fan. It was exciting to spend time with Coach Saban in his office after he completed the morning session of the camp.
"Coach Saban said he loved watching me camp today," Swain said. "They have been keeping up with me since the season ended. He said he loves my versatility and the way I rush the passer."
Swain has reeled in 10 offers which includes Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Alabama will continue evaluating the in-state product and has invited him to attend a few games at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall.
"I like everything about Alabama," he said. "It's Alabama! The tradition and their track record of getting players to the NFL is what stands out to me."
Swain will join his teammates on a few more camps stops this summer which will include Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee.