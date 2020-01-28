An early look at Alabama's highly talented running back unit
Today, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides insight into Alabama's running back room for the 2020 season. With Najee Harris returning for his senior season and Trey Sanders healthy after a foot injury, the Crimson Tide have a loaded backfield.
The Alabama running back room for the 2020 season
Najee Harris, Sr
- PFF Grade of 87.9 (535 snaps)
- Staying in Tuscaloosa for his senior season
- Complete back at 6-2, 230 pounds
- 1,224-yards with 13 touchdowns
- 27 receptions for 304-yards with 7 touchdowns
- Ran for 146-yards against both Auburn and LSU
- Went beast mode at the end of the season
Brian Robinson Jr., Sr
PFF grade of 79.5 last season
- 96 carries for 441-yards with 5 TDS
- 4.6 average per carry
- 6-1, 230 pounds
- 11 receptions for 124-yards
Keilan Robinson, So
-39 carries for 254-yards, two touchdowns, 6.5 average
-74-yard touchdown in 2019
- Saban says he’s got the “juice” (CLIP)
Trey Sanders, R-Fr
- Suffered foot injury in 2019
- Redshirted
- Looked to be back practicing with the team during Bowl Week
- Complete back that many analysts feel will leap to being the number two back for Alabama
- Ultra dynamic, fast, great hands
Jase McClellan, Fr
- Rivals.com Four-star out of Texas
- 5-11, 190 pounds
- Ran for 1,485-yards with 29 touchdowns
- In total he ran for 5,200-yards with 104 touchdowns
- Over 28 career games with over 100-yards
Roydell Williams, Fr
- Rivals.com Four-star out of Hueytown, Alabama
- 5-10, 210 pounds
- Finished his senior season with 2,700-yards and 36 touchdowns
Kyle Edwards, Fr
- Rivals Four-star Destrehan, Lousiana
- 6-foot-0, 210 pounds
- Ran for over 800-yards and 11 touchdowns
