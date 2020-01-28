Today, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides insight into Alabama's running back room for the 2020 season. With Najee Harris returning for his senior season and Trey Sanders healthy after a foot injury, the Crimson Tide have a loaded backfield.

Najee Harris, Sr

- PFF Grade of 87.9 (535 snaps)

- Staying in Tuscaloosa for his senior season

- Complete back at 6-2, 230 pounds

- 1,224-yards with 13 touchdowns

- 27 receptions for 304-yards with 7 touchdowns

- Ran for 146-yards against both Auburn and LSU

- Went beast mode at the end of the season

Brian Robinson Jr., Sr

PFF grade of 79.5 last season

- 96 carries for 441-yards with 5 TDS

- 4.6 average per carry

- 6-1, 230 pounds

- 11 receptions for 124-yards

Keilan Robinson, So

-39 carries for 254-yards, two touchdowns, 6.5 average

-74-yard touchdown in 2019

- Saban says he’s got the “juice” (CLIP)

Trey Sanders, R-Fr

- Suffered foot injury in 2019

- Redshirted

- Looked to be back practicing with the team during Bowl Week

- Complete back that many analysts feel will leap to being the number two back for Alabama

- Ultra dynamic, fast, great hands

Jase McClellan, Fr



- Rivals.com Four-star out of Texas

- 5-11, 190 pounds

- Ran for 1,485-yards with 29 touchdowns

- In total he ran for 5,200-yards with 104 touchdowns

- Over 28 career games with over 100-yards

Roydell Williams, Fr

- Rivals.com Four-star out of Hueytown, Alabama

- 5-10, 210 pounds

- Finished his senior season with 2,700-yards and 36 touchdowns

Kyle Edwards, Fr

- Rivals Four-star Destrehan, Lousiana

- 6-foot-0, 210 pounds

- Ran for over 800-yards and 11 touchdowns