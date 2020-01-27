News More News
Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts

The 2020 recruiting cycle will come to an end on February 5. The Crimson Tide is looking to finish strong with only a few spots remaining and a few key targets still in the fold.

Each week Andrew Bone goes in-depth on the top recruiting storylines. This week he breaks down where things currently stand with each remaining target in this class.

Rivals100 DL McKinnley Jackson to receive an in-home visit from Nick Saban this week.
Will McKinnley Jackson be the final piece to the Tide's defensive line class?

Can Alabama sway Sedrick Van Pran away from the Bulldogs?

Is Alfred Collins still in-play for the Crimson Tide?

is Javon Baker wavering on his commitment to Alabama?

Will Alabama have a spot for Ennis Rakestraw?

How did things go with North Carolina graduate transfer Carl Tucker?

Andrew Bone has all the answers and much more in his recruiting thoughts!

