Alabama Crimson Tide: 10 recruiting thoughts
The 2020 recruiting cycle will come to an end on February 5. The Crimson Tide is looking to finish strong with only a few spots remaining and a few key targets still in the fold.
Each week Andrew Bone goes in-depth on the top recruiting storylines. This week he breaks down where things currently stand with each remaining target in this class.
Will McKinnley Jackson be the final piece to the Tide's defensive line class?
Can Alabama sway Sedrick Van Pran away from the Bulldogs?
Is Alfred Collins still in-play for the Crimson Tide?
is Javon Baker wavering on his commitment to Alabama?
Will Alabama have a spot for Ennis Rakestraw?
How did things go with North Carolina graduate transfer Carl Tucker?
Andrew Bone has all the answers and much more in his recruiting thoughts!
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here