Amari Niblack commits to Alabama after shining at Tide's camp

Amari Niblack, three-star athlete from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, has announced his commitment to the University of Alabama. He has not taken many visits this summer before participating in the Alabama camp on Monday.

Niblack, who was previously listed at 6-foot-3, 197-pounds, arrived in Tuscaloosa earlier this week standing 6-foot-4, 228-pounds. He clocked an impressive 4.70 40-yd. dash. He worked out at wide receiver, tight end and outside linebacker.

Alabama is recruiting Niblack as an athlete and his future position with the Crimson Tide not yet determined. He drew rave reviews from many who were in attendance and one even described him as a Will Anderson clone when he walked into the football complex.

"It was awesome," Niblack told BamaInsider earlier this week. "I had a fun time talking to Coach Saban and Coach Wiggins. I also enjoyed the time I spent with the recruiting personnel staff.

"I really loved how the camp basically evolved around me. I had a fun time. I felt like I did wonderful. All the coaches told me I did phenomenal."

Niblack visited Alabama during his ninth grade year. He returned on Monday, stole the spotlight and earned a place in the Tide's 2022 recruiting class.

"I really like the coaching staff, the atmosphere, the stadium, the players and the way Alabama has a traditional look," he said. "I met with Coach Saban. It was great. He is a wonderful and amazing man."

Rivals.com National recruiting analyst Adam Gorney weighed in on the new Tide commitment .

“Niblack is one of the more interesting prospects in this class because we’re not exactly sure what position he will play over the long term, but he’s dominant everywhere and so it really shouldn’t matter. Is he a big receiver? Can he be a flex tight end? What about defense where he’s very good at linebacker? Niblack can make an impact all over the field for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Instead of getting caught up in pigeonholing him to one spot, look at the athleticism, the physical nature to his game and his size and he has star potential.”