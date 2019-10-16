No. 1 Alabama will host Tennessee on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. Follow here for coverage of this week’s matchup. Saban's Presser Trending Recruiting Nuggets

WEDNESDAY INSIDER REPORT: Dickerson still first-team center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama worked outside Wednesday as players participated in their third practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Tennessee. Players were dressed in full pads and worked under sunny, 67-degree weather. Here are some notes from the media viewing period. — Landon Dickerson worked as the first-team center for a third straight day. Chris Owens (knee) was working as the second-team center. — Alabama’s first-team offensive line consisted of Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Dickerson, Deonte Brown and Jedrick Wills Jr. from left to right. The second unit included Scott Lashley, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Owens, Matt Womack and Pierce Quick. The third unit was made up of Amari Kight, Tanner Bowles, Darrian Dalcourt, Kendall Randolph and Tommy Brown.

— A few offensive linemen were wearing bright red shells over their helmets. An Alabama representative did not comment on what their purpose was, but it looks to be to provide extra protection.

Inside The Numbers: Alabama vs. Tennessee

Alabama by the numbers

129 — Alabama ranks No. 129 out of 130 Division I teams, averaging 34.54 yards per punt. The Crimson Tide leads only Buffalo, which is averaging 34.08 yards per boot.

18 — Nick Saban is 18-0 all-time against his former assistants during his tenure at Alabama. The run includes three wins over Derek Dooley (Tennessee, 2010-12), Jimbo Fisher (Florida State 2017; Texas A&M 2018-19), Jim McElwain (Colorado State, 2013; Florida 2015-16), and Will Muschamp (Florida, 2011 and 2014; South Carolina, 2019). Saban has two wins over Mark Dantonio (Michigan State, 2010 and 2015) and Kirby Smart (Georgia, 2018 CFP National Championship Game and 2018 SEC Championship Game) and one victory over Billy Napier (Louisiana, 2018) and Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee, 2018).

13 — This year’s matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Tennessee marks the 13th straight year the Crimson Tide has faced the Volunteers ranked among the top-10 teams in the country. It’s the fourth straight time Alabama has entered the matchup ranked No. 1

12 — Alabama has won its last 12 meetings against Tennessee, the longest streak by either team in their 101 meetings.

10 — Alabama recorded 10 pass breakups during last week’s game against Texas A&M. Trevon Diggs, Patrick Surtain II and Shyheim Carter each had two apiece while Xavier McKinney, Jordan Battle, Anfernee Jennings and Christian Barmore also got in on the action.

Tennessee by the numbers 91.7 — Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia leads the SEC converting on 91.7 percent (11 of 12) field goals. Cimaglia hit a career-long 51-yard field goal against BYU earlier this season. He has made all 15 of his extra-point attempts.

21 — Tennessee has played 21 true freshmen through six games. Five true freshmen have started a total of 21 games. 14 — Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor has 14 career sacks, ranking second among active SEC players. His six career forced fumbles are tied for first.

8 — Tennessee has had recent success in late-night games. The Volunteers are 4-1 all-time in 8 p.m. CT kicks since 1971 with a pair of Liberty Bowl wins in 1971 and 1974, a 2001 victory at Arkansas and a 2004 win at Ole Miss. The lone defeat came at the hands of Mississippi State in 2012. 2 — Tennessee has beaten the No. 1 team in the nation just twice in its history. The Volunteers are 2-13 all-time against No. 1 teams, with the last win coming versus Auburn in 1985. Tennessee also beat No. 1 LSU, 14-13, in 1959.

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith. Photo | Getty Images

TUESDAY INSIDER REPORT: Alabama moves indoors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama moved indoors Tuesday to escape rainy weather as players participated in their second practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Tennessee. Players were dressed in full pads for the workout. Here are a few notes from the media viewing session. — Jaylen Waddle is wearing a sleeve on his left elbow which he hurt last week against Texas A&M. The sophomore said his elbow went numb during the game but that “it’s all good.” He was not limited during drills Tuesday. — DeVonta Smith was participating in positional drills with the receivers but did not catch passes from the quarterbacks. Smith will be suspended for the first half against Tennessee after he was ejected in the fourth quarter last week for throwing a punch. — Chris Owens (knee) was participating in drills for a second straight day after missing last week’s game. He was working at center with the second unit while Landon Dickerson took first-team reps. Darrian Dalcourt was the third-team center during drills.

Alabama lands four on AP Midseason All-America team

Four Alabama players were included on the Associated Press Midseason All-America team released Tuesday. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the Crimson Tide’s lone first-team representative while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. all earned second-team honors. FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.

Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State.

Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon.

Guards — John Simpson, senior, Clemson; Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon.

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end — Jacob Breeland, senior, Oregon.

Receivers — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma; DeVonta Smith, junior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.

Kicker — Peyton Henry, sophomore, Washington.

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.

Linebackers — Evan Weaver, senior, California; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Douglas Coleman III, senior, Texas Tech.

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama

Running backs — J.K.Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Kenneth Gainwell, freshman, Memphis.

Tackles — Jedrick Wills, Jr., junior, Alabama; Trey Adams, senior, Washington.

Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.

Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.

Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.

Receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State.

All-purpose player — Demetric Felton, junior, UCLA.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

DEFENSE Ends — Jonathan Greenard, senior, Florida; Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, Penn State. Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Bravvion Roy, senior, Baylor. Linebackers — Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma. Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida. Safeties — J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State. Punter — Max Duffy, sophomore, Kentucky.

MONDAY INSIDER REPORT: Chris Owens returns to practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players worked outside Monday as they participated in their first practice in preparation for Saturday’s game against Tennessee. Players were dressed in shorts and shells and worked under cloudy, 72-degree weather. Here are some notes from the workout. — Chris Owens (knee) was participating in drills with the rest of the offensive linemen. The redshirt junior was second in line at center behind Landon Dickerson, who started last week’s game. Darrian Dalcourt was third in line, while Emil Ekiyor Jr. was fourth. Nick Saban commented on Dickerson and Brown earlier in the day. “(Dickerson) did a nice job in the game. He’d played (center) before. He’s practiced it a lot before. Deonte is obviously, too, to be a very powerful guy playing guard, which is what you want inside with the players that you have. So, the combination of those guys worked out very well in this game. “Hopefully, Chris will be able to do some things this week, and we’ll have some kind of decision to make toward the end of the week as to how we go forward at that position.” — Outside linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis were both limited during the viewing period. That’s been a common occurrence during Monday practices so far this season. Read the full report here

Nick Saban holds his Monday presser and talks about Tennessee, Christian Barmore, and DeVonta Smith

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jaylen Waddle (left). Photo | Getty Images

Jaylen Waddle named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday morning. It's the first time the sophomore has earned the honor. Here's a look at Waddle's big day: — Waddle was instrumental in providing the Crimson Tide with great field position to start drives all afternoon during Alabama's 47-28 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama scored a touchdown following each one of his returns. — The sophomore recorded 128 yards on four punt returns, a total that ranked as the third-most in Crimson Tide single-game annals. — Waddle averaged 32.0 yards per return with a long of 43 against the Aggies. — Thanks to the standout performance in his return to his home state, Waddle leads the nation in punt return average at 22.3 yards with 12 returns for 267 yards over six games in 2019 — Waddle is averaging 17.9 yards per return for his career, a total that is currently at the top of Alabama’s career punt return list





Time announced for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Alabama's homecoming game against Arkansas will be at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Alabama selects eight players of the week following win over Texas A&M