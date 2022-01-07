Alabama vs. Georgia: Battle for top recruits in 2023

Alabama and Georgia have gone head-to-head for several elite recruits throughout the years especially in the last few between Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. The battles will continue between the two schools in the future. More than 10 recruits have high interest in the powerhouse programs, but BamaInsider trimmed the list to five on offense and five on defense who could help shape either class in 2023.

Offense

There has been all sorts of speculation as to which schools lead for Arch Manning. Some called Texas the favorite last summer. Dan Patrick mentioned on his nationally syndicated radio show Alabama was his leader in the fall. There are reports Georgia is in a good position. And then there’s Ole Miss with the signal caller’s family, grandfather Archie and uncle Eli, who played for the Rebels (and retired jerseys in Oxford). It all essentially means no one really knows what Arch will do and guessing which school is in the lead. He visited several schools in the fall including Alabama and Georgia. Both schools have received two visits from Manning thus far in his recruitment and expect to see the top player in the country on campus again this spring. He will take spring visits and official visits before making a decision.

Alabama was considered a top contender for the No. 1 receiver in the 2023 class prior to his commitment to Oklahoma in August. Inniss re-opened his recruitment in November. He is strongly considering several programs including Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, USC and others. He plans to take his first visit to Alabama in the spring.

Alabama extended an offer to the IMG Academy lineman last month. He plans to visit Tuscaloosa in the spring or summer. He is likely hosted by incoming freshman Tyler Booker who was his roommate at IMG this past year. The Crimson Tide has done really well recruiting the powerhouse football factor which has sent several players to Tuscaloosa including three elite offensive linemen (Evan Neal, JC Latham, Booker). Mauigoa transferred to IMG from Aquinas High School in California. The early top contenders in his recruitment were Oregon and USC, but several more programs are now in top contention including Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Michigan. He expects to cut his list to 10 schools soon.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are typically in the mix for the nation's top running backs. Young has visited both schools and maintained heavy contact with each coaching staff since the summer. Young plans to visit Tuscaloosa and Athens again this spring. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State are some of the early top contenders in his recruitment. Both schools are also in heavy pursuit of a few other elite backs including Georgia legacy Justice Haynes and Rueben Owens. The two Rivals100 athletes visited Alabama and Georgia in 2021.

McElderry announced his commitment to Georgia in late November. Only a few weeks after he received an offer from Alabama. His commitment date was set prior to his offer from Coach Saban. McElderry grew up in an Alabama household. Offensive line is a priority position in 2023 for the Tide. Expect Alabama to continue its pursuit until he signs.

Defense

Wayne has expressed heavy interest after visiting both schools this past season. He also visited Alabama in June. There is some belief he will play in the SEC with the Tide and Bulldogs in strong early position, but coaching changes on the West Coast may open the door for Oregon and USC to enter the competition. Wayne is not in any rush to make a decision. Expect him to return to the South this spring.

The No. 1 ranked outside linebacker (can also play inside) announced a top 10 in November of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Clemson, Maryland, Oregon, Oklahoma and Arizona State. A few changes since then in regards to coaching turnover. Former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is now at Miami where he’s heavily pursuing Bryant. Alabama and Georgia have been two of most consistent schools in his recruitment. He has high interest in both and expects to visit this spring. Bryant recently transferred back to Jones High School after spending this past season at IMG Academy.

The five-star corner has kept most guessing to which school is in the driver's seat for his signature. He took summer and fall visits to his top schools: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, North Carolina and Notre Dame. Harris originally planned to announce his decision on January 11, but will likely delay until after the spring or summer. Harris was born in Germany before moving to California and then to Columbus, Georgia. His father, who served in the Army for more than 20 years, is originally from the Midwest. The No. 2 cornerback in the country is not the only DB from Alabama heavily pursued by the Tide and Bulldogs. Jahlil Hurley, Rivals100 cornerback from Florence High School, includes both in his top five. He is scheduled to announce a decision on January 22 with Alabama considered the leader. Tony Mitchell, Rivals100 cornerback from Thompson High School in Alabaster, also includes both schools in his top group.

There are several talented defensive linemen considering Alabama and Georgia in the 2023 class including players like LT Overton, five-star defensive end from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Peter Woods, Rivals100 defensive end from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. Alabama is on the short list for Overton and Woods. Woods appears a heavy lean to the Crimson Tide while Overton has high interest in Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and others. James Smith may see his recruitment come down to the national championship contenders. Though others like Auburn, Ohio State and Texas are also in consideration. Smith transferred to IMG Academy for his junior season, but has returned to Montgomery where he will play at Pike Road High School for his final season. Smith is one of the premier, interior defensive linemen in the country.

Russaw is another very sought-after recruit from Montgomery in the 2023 class. He can rush off the edge or play the inside at the next level. His stock is through the roof after a successful junior season for the Wolverines. Russaw visited Tuscaloosa and Athens this fall after receiving offers from the two schools in the fall. The Tide and Bulldogs will battle others including Auburn, Clemson and Florida State. Russaw grew up in an Auburn household, but he is open regarding his favorites. He is close with James Smith (above) and Alabama defensive line signee, Khurtiss Perry.

