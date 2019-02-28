Gilbert is ranked appropriately as as an athlete as he is is the best in the country. He is super freakish recruit who can play a number of positions at the next level. Most expect him to stay on the offensive side of the ball where is a nightmare mis-match at the tight end position. He more than double his production from his sophomore to junior season as he hauled in 88 receptions for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Gilbert had a fantastic visit to Alabama two weekends ago (READ HERE!)

"I have visited Alabama for games, Junior Days and all kinds of things, so I know a lot about Alabama," said Gilbert. "I get the same feeling there every time. It is just a professional feeling. It just has the feel of everything is the best there when I am visiting Alabama. How it looks, how it feels — it is of the best."



The race is definitely tight for Gilbert with Alabama in a big need at the position. He has been a frequent visitor to Georgia. Tennessee is also very high on his list. His teammate and quarterback, Harrison Bailey, is committed to the Vols.

