Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 08:54:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star ATH Arik Gilbert breaks down visit to Alabama

Prwetfg9lar0kleaaqq0
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Arik Gilbert has lost count of how many times he has visited the University of Alabama. He said it is somewhere around 10 times. The five-star athlete out of Marietta (Ga.) is very familiar with Tu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}