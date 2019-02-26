Alabama top 2020 targets: Running back
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram
Forums: TOC | Recruiting with Andrew Bone | Contact Us
Alabama can make its claim as one of the best schools in the country in terms of running backs produced which has included two Heisman Trophy winners (Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry) in the last decade. Alabama may also have a first round draft pick this year at the position in Josh Jacobs. Damien Harris is also expected to go in the top three rounds. Alabama is looking to have another great year recruiting the position. It has plenty of elite players on the board.
2019 signees
Committed
Williams had a fantastic junior season as he rushed for more than 2,700 yards and 36 touchdowns. Williams is arguably the top overall player in the state for 2020. He committed to the Crimson Tide after attending the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. He is a solid commitment to Alabama. He will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend for Junior Day.
Top targets
Alabama has landed several elite backs throughout the course of the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa. Alabama signed the top back in the country in 2019. Can they do it again in 2020? Evans has visited Alabama a few times and expects to return to Tuscaloosa sometime this spring or summer.
He released a top 11 in January: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington. It has been a while since Evans was in Tuscaloosa. He visited last summer. He did not make it to a game during the fall.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news