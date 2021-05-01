 BamaInsider - Alabama takeaways from Day 2 of the NFL draft
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 00:26:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama takeaways from Day 2 of the NFL draft

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VmcE9FdmRfbnJNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Alabama takeaways from the first round of the NFL draft

NFL Draft Tracker - Day 2 and Day 3

Day 2 of the NFL draft started fast for Alabama as offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were selected within the first six picks of the second round. After that, it was a pretty uneventful night for the Crimson Tide as it didn’t have another selection.

Here are some Alabama takeaways from Day 2 of the draft.

Landon Dickerson pairs with a different Alabama quarterback. 

Heading into Day 2 of the draft, Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson delivered a heartfelt message to former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall by the New England Patriots in the first round Friday night. During the message, Dickerson stated multiple times that he wanted to team up with Jones at the next level.

Ultimately, that wasn’t the case as the Alabama lineman will end up joining forces with a different former Crimson Tide quarterback as he will now team up with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.

Dickerson became the first Alabama player selected on Day 2 of the draft when the Eagles took him No. 37 overall in the second round. The selection marked Philadelphia's second straight Alabama selection as the Eagles picked receiver Devonta Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round Thursday night.

Dickerson saw his draft stock slip a bit this offseason as he is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the SEC Championship Game in December. Assuming the starting center can fully recover from the setback, he figures to be one of the most talented interior offensive linemen in this year’s draft.

“We don’t have an exact time frame,” Dickerson told reporters during his post-draft press conferece. “My ultimate goal is to be able to do whatever I can to make the team better no matter what stage I’m at this summer or when we get into the season. I want to be able to compete, be at practice, by the start of the season, but obviously, things may change.”

Barmore’s frustrating wait comes to an end

Thirteen draft hopefuls attended the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. Only one of them failed to hear their name called on Day 1 of the draft.

Premium subscribers continue reading here

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore holds a football as he appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the first round of the 2021 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. Photo | USA Today
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore holds a football as he appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the first round of the 2021 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. Photo | USA Today
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FsYWJhbWEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2FsYWJhbWEtdGFrZWF3YXlzLWZyb20tZGF5LTItb2YtdGhlLW5m bC1kcmFmdD95cHRyPXlhaG9vP3NyYz1yc3MiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYWxhYmFtYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmFsYWJhbWEtdGFrZWF3YXlzLWZyb20tZGF5LTIt b2YtdGhlLW5mbC1kcmFmdCUzRnlwdHIlM0R5YWhvbyUzRnNyYyUzRHJzcyZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMDcwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==