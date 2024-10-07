Alabama safety Malachi Moore issues apology following antics at Vanderbilt

Alabama safety Malachi Moore posted an apology over social media Monday morning following his actions in the final minutes of the Crimson Tide’s 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt over the weekend.

Following a game-clinching first down by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Moore let his emotions get the best of him, throwing an on-field tantrum that saw him draw an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ignore orders from Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

Moore’s unraveling began as he drove an already-down Pavia to the ground following the quarterback’s first down. From there, the Alabama safety was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for kicking the ball downfield after the referee placed it at the new line of scrimmage.

Moore's antics continued, as he appeared to shout at his teammates on the field while visibly showing his frustration. At one point Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack attempted to substitute the safety, sending out Bray Hubbard to replace him. However, Moore refused to leave the field, causing the Tide to send Hubbard back to the sidelines for the game’s final kneel-down.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, our coaches, the fans, our alumni and my family for the way I acted on Saturday,” Moore posted in his apology. “I was completely out of line. I let the emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team.

“As a two-time captain and a fifth-year player, I understand the standard that we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner. I came back this season to represent myself, this team and this University because it means something to me.

“I am blessed to be able to wear the ‘A’ on my chest, and I know all that comes with the responsibility of representing this program. I will do better to uphold the Alabama standard moving forward, and I will continue to work and improve while conducting myself in a first-class manner.”

Moore was voted as one of four permanent team captains in August after holding the honor on last year’s team. During an appearance on The Next Round earlier Monday, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker voiced his support of Moore, stating that the safety spoke with the team following the loss. Booker is also one of Alabama’s team captains, along with linebacker Deontae Lawson and quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“We all had a conversation with Malachi and we all understand where he’s coming from,” Booker said. “He’s a competitor, and anybody who’s been in a situation like that, anybody who has been here for their fifth year, they would fell the same way. Did he go about it the right way? No. But we all appreciate how much Malachi cares, so I just wanna put that out there first and foremost and that’s my teammate and I’m always going to have his back.”