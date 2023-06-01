Alabama defensive back Tony Micthell has been cleared to return to team activities, he confirmed to Tide Illustrated on Thursday. Mitchell was suspended by the team in March following his arrest on charges of marijuana possession with the intent to sell.

The 19-year-old was arrested along with Christophere Lewis of Valley Grande, Alabama, during a traffic stop in Holmes County, Florida on March 15. Mitchell evaded officers at first, driving 141 miles per hour before eventually being stopped and detained. According to a police report, more than $7,000 in cash and 226 grams of marijuana were found in Mitchell’s Dodge Challenger.

Micthell was sentenced to three years of probation with a fine of $1,560 and 100 hours of community service according to court records in Florida. The former four-star safety was the No. 162 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 10 player at his position. Last season, he helped Thompson High School to its fourth consecutive state title, tallying 56 total tackles and eight tackles for loss for a defense that allowed 12 points per game.