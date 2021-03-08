The Crimson Tide will lose Patrick Surtain II to the NFL Draft, but other than that, the Crimson Tide are absolutely loaded in the secondary going into the 2021 season. In this video, Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com provides a preview of the secondary going into spring football.

