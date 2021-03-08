BamaInsider - 2023 WR Brandon Innis is a national talent

"Ohio State has coach Hartline, and he is a cool guy, and we have been talking to for a while. They have great coaches, they produce receivers, and I think Ohio State is an amazing school. I want to get up there too."

"Alabama is all about producing wide receivers right now, and they have gotten some great ones from down here in south Florida. From Calvin Ridey to Amari Cooper to Jerry Jeudy — Alabama is putting receivers into the NFL. Then you have guys like Julio Jones, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and I could name more. Right off the rip, that stands out to me, and I can't wait to visit.

"I am really blessed any time I get an offer, but to get offers from two top programs like Alabama and Ohio State, it does mean a lot," said Inniss. "Both schools have top programs, and both really produce wide receivers to the NFL.

The 6-foot-1, 188 pound wide receiver is up to 31 offers. Alabama and Ohio State are the most recent schools to offer, and the schools that played for the National Championship in January have his attention.

MIAMI — FAU offered Brandon Inniss the summer after his 7th grade year. He was at a Florida State Camp, FAU had coaches there, and that staff saw enough.

With COVID-19 hitting around this time a year ago, visits have been shutdown for almost a year. Inniss being the type of talent he is, he was known early, and he has been on the Florida, Florida State and Miami campuses. The in-state schools are coming at him hard.

"All want me to stay home and play for them, so I have been in good communication with all three schools.

"I have visited Florida and Miami the most so far, so I know about them, and I really like the atmosphere at Florida. I was there for a Florida State game once, and it was amazing. I like the fans, and I have been talking with coach Ratliffe, coach Brewster and coach Gonzales.

"With Miami, it is a school close to home and I like what I saw in the offensive changes this past season. I like how they gone more to the spread, how they threw the ball around under coach Lashlee, and they are all about me staying home. Coach Lashlee is my guy, and we have been talking a good bit.

"Florida State is a school I grew up watching because my dad is a big fan. I have a good relationship with coach Dugans, and he has built that trust with me early. He is already trying to help me at receiver. He gives me tips, he cares about me, and I like that. I have really been watching Florida State since they have Dalvin Cook and Jalen Ramsey."

Other than the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes, there are plenty of out-of-state schools recruiting the 2023 playmaker as hard as they can. Two are Georgia and Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma is one of the schools I talk to the most," said Inniss. "I talk to coach Simmons and coach Riley, and they are great guys. They play young receivers, they give them a chance in their offense, and I like that. They have shown me the facilities and I can't wait to get out there.

"When I came into University School, I played with running back Kenny McIntosh. He is playing at Georgia now, and to this day, he is still texting me about Georgia, telling me about the atmosphere, and how Georgia wants me up there. I talk to coach McGee too, and he talks about me in the red and black and how he can't wait for me to visit. I have to get up there and check them out."

Like many recruit, Inniss is waiting for that time. He has more time being a 2023 recruit, and he is in no rush. He plans to take his time with the process.

"I am going to be a guy that goes late with everything. I am thinking may around this time next year is when I will make my first list of schools, then not commit until the end of my senior year.

"I want to take my time. I am wide open to everyone right now. I am building relationships with coaches, and when I cut my list down, and then commit, it will come down to who I trust, who has the best family atmosphere for me, the production at wide receiver, and the coaching staff."

Inniss did not play a full eight games in 2020, but still finished with 30 receptions, 723 yards and 10 touchdowns.