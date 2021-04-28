 BamaInsider - Alabama's 2021 SEC Media Days date announced
Alabama's 2021 SEC Media Days date announced

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban speaks with the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Photo | USA Today Sports
The SEC has announced the appearance schedule for its annual Football Media Days, set to take place July 19-22, returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala., as previously announced. Alabama and Nick Saban are set to speak on Wednesday, July 21.

A more detailed daily schedule along with which student-athletes will be attending is set to be made available in early July.

The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences. SEC Football Media Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

SEC Football Media Days Schedule

Monday, July 19

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tuesday, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Wednesday, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Thursday, July 22

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz

