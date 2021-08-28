Alabama's projected depth chart on defense coming out of fall camp
Fall camp has been completed, and Alabama is now a day away from beginning its game-week preparations for its season opener against Miami.
Alabama will issue a depth chart on Monday. However, for those who don’t want to wait, here’s a look at what Nick Saban’s pecking order might be.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the media’s access to practice has been limited this offseason. That makes it a little harder to project a depth chart. Nevertheless, I’m going to give it my best shot.
After projecting the offense earlier, let's take a look at how the Crimson Tide could line up on defense.
DL
Starters: (DE) Phidarian Mathis, R-Sr.; (DT) D.J. Dale, Jr.; (DE) Justin Eboigbe, Jr.
Challengers: LaBryan Ray, (R-Sr.); Tim Smith, So.; Byron Young, Jr.
Next up: Stephon Wynn, R-Jr; Jah-Marian Latham, So.; Braylen Ingraham, R-So.; Jamil Burroughs, So; Damon Payne, Fr; Anquin Barnes, Fr; Monkell Goodwine, Fr; Tim Keenan, Fr.
Starters are a bit relative when it comes to Alabama’s defensive line. Due to the Tide’s immense depth at the position, it wouldn’t be surprising to see as many as six players receive regular first-team opportunities depending on certain packages. For example, D.J. Dale might be Alabama’s starting nose tackle on early downs while Tim Smith could come in to provide more of a pass rush on third downs.
It will be interesting to see how LaBryan Ray progresses from the groin injury he suffered earlier this month. The redshirt senior has been riddled with injuries the past few years but has the talent and experience to be a reliable option up front. Fortunately for Alabama, if Ray or any other lineman misses an extended time due to injury, the Tide should have the depth and versatility across the unit to overcome.
“It’s been very beneficial because it keeps everyone fresh,” Dale said of Alabama’s depth earlier this month. “You got guys that can play all three positions on the defensive line. Every rep you take you got fresh legs. You can rest if you need. At every point, everyone is full speed.”
