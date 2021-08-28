Alabama's projected depth chart on defense coming out of fall camp

Fall camp has been completed, and Alabama is now a day away from beginning its game-week preparations for its season opener against Miami.

Alabama will issue a depth chart on Monday. However, for those who don’t want to wait, here’s a look at what Nick Saban’s pecking order might be.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the media’s access to practice has been limited this offseason. That makes it a little harder to project a depth chart. Nevertheless, I’m going to give it my best shot.

After projecting the offense earlier, let's take a look at how the Crimson Tide could line up on defense.