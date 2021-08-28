Alabama's projected depth chart on offense coming out of fall camp

Starter: Bryce Young, So.

Challenger: Paul Tyson, R-So

Next up: Jalen Milroe, Fr.

Saban hasn’t officially named Bryce Young as Alabama’s starter behind center, but he really hasn’t had to. The former five-star recruit has put together a solid offseason, including an MVP performance on A-Day. He’s also already gained the confidence of his fellow teammates with his composure on and off the field.

“Bryce is a young guy, but he doesn’t act like it,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. said. “He has a lot of character and he carries himself pretty well so I think the rest of the team respects that and respects him and his play. So it’s really good to see our quarterback take that leadership role just like how Mac [Jones] did last year and I think the team is pretty much under his wing and following him. So I think he has the confidence of the team and that’s helping him even more and we’re looking forward to him playing at a high level.”

Paul Tyson has also had a productive fall and seems to have taken a strong hold of the No. 2 spot. While Young is undoubtedly the starter, Tyson is listed as the “challenger” here. He will not only look to push Young all season but also be ready if the sophomore goes down to injury.

True freshman Jalen Milroe has also shown plenty of promise this offseason. He’s a name to watch moving forward and should become even more of a factor the more comfortable he gets with the offense.