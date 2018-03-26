With one week of spring practice in the books, we have our first glimpse of what Alabama might look like this season. That means its time to unveil our latest projected depth chart.

First, here are a couple of ground rules: No. 1, this is not an official depth chart. No. 2, players who are not yet on Alabama’s official roster were not included. No. 3, players who are currently out with injury were placed where they are expected to be after recovery.

Now, without further ado, here is a look at how Alabama could line up: