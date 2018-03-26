With one week of spring practice in the books, we have our first glimpse of what Alabama might look like this season. That means its time to unveil our latest projected depth chart.
First, here are a couple of ground rules: No. 1, this is not an official depth chart. No. 2, players who are not yet on Alabama’s official roster were not included. No. 3, players who are currently out with injury were placed where they are expected to be after recovery.
Now, without further ado, here is a look at how Alabama could line up:
Quarterbacks
1 Jalen Hurts, Jr.
1 Tua Tagovailoa, So.
3 Mac Jones, R-Fr.
Notes: That’s right, there are two No. 1s on this list. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he will give Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa an equal shot at earning the starting quarterback role this fall. Until Tagovailoa fully recovers from a broken bone in his hand it’s too early to tell on this race. It’s also worth noting Mac Jones looks to have improved from last season which should add depth to the position.
Running backs
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news