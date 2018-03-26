Ticker
football

Alabama's projected depth chart after first week of spring practice

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Ubt6liymdxlj0fwoncqj
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban speaks to the crowd at the Alabama Crimson Tide National Championship Celebration at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | USA Today

With one week of spring practice in the books, we have our first glimpse of what Alabama might look like this season. That means its time to unveil our latest projected depth chart.

First, here are a couple of ground rules: No. 1, this is not an official depth chart. No. 2, players who are not yet on Alabama’s official roster were not included. No. 3, players who are currently out with injury were placed where they are expected to be after recovery.

Now, without further ado, here is a look at how Alabama could line up:

Quarterbacks 

Jsf3ts7txlyezxphxmln
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the third quarter Clemson Tigers in the 2018 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Photo | USA Today

1 Jalen Hurts, Jr.

1 Tua Tagovailoa, So.

3 Mac Jones, R-Fr.

Notes: That’s right, there are two No. 1s on this list. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he will give Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa an equal shot at earning the starting quarterback role this fall. Until Tagovailoa fully recovers from a broken bone in his hand it’s too early to tell on this race. It’s also worth noting Mac Jones looks to have improved from last season which should add depth to the position.

Running backs 

