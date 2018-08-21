TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s just as likely to happen on the practice field as it is during team meals. It doesn’t matter when or where Alabama’s young players have a question, there’s usually a nearby veteran willing to help.

“It might be just walking down the hallway together to hear a problem,” defensive lineman Quinnen Williams said. “Most of our young guys want to get better. They don’t care about the criticism you give them. They know you know the answer; I’ve been here three years, so they know I know the answer if they ask me a question. And I tell them how to do it. It’s coming down from Coach Saban to me to the young guys.”

There’s no selection process to determine which newcomers fall to which upperclassmen. Positions play a factor, but for the most part, the transition occurs organically. Williams had Jonathan Allen, while linebackers Dylan Moses and Mack Wilson had Shaun Dion Hamilton and Rueben Foster.

This year, Wiliams is in charge of freshman Stephon Wynn and sophomore LaBryan Ray, while Wilson is managing redshirt freshman Markail Benton and freshman Jaylen Moody. Moses has already taken to freshman Ale Kaho, who joined the team two weeks ago.

“Everybody has someone,” Williams said. “Raekwon [Davis] took me under his wing this year. If you feel like a person needs help, it’s time to take them under your wing and teach them.”

