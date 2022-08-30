TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The release of Alabama’s depth chart on the Monday of the team’s first game answers two key questions coming into each. First, who won their position battles and will get the opportunity to start? The second, what did the team emphasize throughout fall camp and how is it going to be addressed?

In 2022, Alabama highlighted the team’s pass rush and the need for more consistency on the interior, slotting three pass-rushing defensive linemen — Tim Smith, Jamil Burroughs and Jaheim Oatis — into prominent starting spots or backup roles.

Last season, the Crimson Tide led the nation in sacks with 57 but more than 35 of those were split between Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner, Christian Harris and Henry To’oTo’o.

While the team returns three of its top five sack producers, it graduates Phidarian Mathis, who led all defensive linemen with nine sacks. With the loss of Mathis’ production senior defensive lineman DJ Dale said it will be important for the interior defensive linemen to match the explosiveness of its edge rushers.

“All of those guys in the outside backer room are really dynamic and explosive and fast,” Dale said. “But rushing together is really going to be the biggest difference. We’re not going to be having anybody rushing as an individual, and I feel like overall, that’ll help our pass rush.”

With Mathis gone, Alabama turns to Smith who played in all 15 games and garnered two starts in his sophomore season. That season, the 6-foot-4, 304-pound lineman, led the group in pass-rush efficiency, grading at 79.3 according to Pro Football Focus.

As the defense operates mostly out of the nickel, Smith and his massive frame will also take snaps as a defensive tackle with Alabama continuing to use the edge duo of Turner and Anderson.

Slotted behind Smith is Burroughs, a former four-star lineman and a Rivals250 prospect. The fellow junior has similar measurables to Smith, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 309 pounds.

Despite appearing in just three games, Burroughs showed his effectiveness at rushing the quarterback during A-Day. In the spring scrimmage, he led all defensive linemen with two sacks for a combined 15-yard loss.

“We have a lot of guys who would normally be five-techniques in a 4-2 system that when you get to third down, you bump them inside to the three-techniques and get those guys one-on-one,” Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “I think it doesn’t matter. On third down, if you’re going to rush four guys, who are your four best pass rushers. I don’t give a shit if you call him outside linebackers or d-line or inside linebackers, let’s get the best four guys to rush and put them where you need to put them and that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Along with the size at defensive end, Alabama also bolstered the nose guard position as Oatis will be a co-starter with Dale. Oatis is one of just two true freshmen to receive a starting job out of camp. The former Rivals250 prospect lost 74 pounds prior to the start of fall camp, the equivalent of a mountain bike. The weight loss has only enhanced his “twitchiness” according to the coaches while standing in at a towering 6-foot-5.

“The first thing about being a good defensive lineman at whatever position you play is you need to be hard to block,” Nick Saban said about Oatis. “So if I was gonna say something simple without getting too technical, I would say he was hard to block. And if he can continue to not make mental errors and understand exactly what his role is up front, I think he can make a significant contribution in playing.”

All three defensive linemen will look to make a contribution when Alabama hosts Utah State on Sept. 3.