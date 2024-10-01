Alabama’s defense embraces “frenzy of piranhas” mentality
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s defense went above and beyond its goal of generating a takeaway against a Georgia offense that had not committed a turnover all season. The Crimson Tide’s aggressive an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news