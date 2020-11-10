Saban before LSU

Senior running back Najee Harris has had a very successful campaign through the first six games of the season for Alabama and today, we wanted to compile his stats and add a few gifs to appreciate who is arguably the best running back in the nation. Harris entered the season with a career total of 2,377-yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Through the first six games of the season, Harris has added 714-yards rushing to his total tally and quickly added 14 additional touchdowns.

His size at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds combined with his ability to read blocks, power past defenders, and drive for extra yards has been a pivotal component to the Alabama offense.

Harris has also continued to show that he can catch the football out of the backfield and has 20 receptions on the season for 183-yards and has fared very well in pass protection picking up blitzes that come weekly. Overall, he's a running back that will play on Sundays and a running back that continues the lineage of great Alabama running backs.

