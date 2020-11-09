BamaInsider - Alabama RB Trey Sanders out indefinitely following car accident

Alabama will be without another weapon on offense for the remainder of the season. Monday, Nick Saban provided an update on Trey Sanders, stating the redshirt freshman back will be out indefinitely after sustaining an injury during a car accident last week.

“He underwent successful surgery,” Saban said during a Zoom call with reporters. “Our doctors and medical staff — we’ve got him at UAB — have been on top of this. We expect him to have a full recovery, but I do think that he is probably out indefinitely. There’s no real timetable. He’s going to be OK, but pretty serious stuff.”

Sanders was involved in a car accident Friday morning in Clarksville, Fla. after returning home during Alabama’s open week. According to a report from WMBB-TV, he was in the car with his brother, Umstead, when the vehicle was hit at an intersection. The report states that Sanders had to be life-flighted to Bay Medical with non life-threatening injuries.

Sanders came to Alabama as the top running back and No. 3 overall player in the 2019 class. Appearing in four games this season, he is third on the team in rushing with 134 yards on 30 carries. Sanders seemed to be coming into his own in recent weeks and tallied a career-high 80 yards on 12 carries against Mississippi State.

This is the second straight season-ending injury for Sanders after he missed all of last year after breaking his foot in fall camp.

Saban also provided an update on fellow backup running back Brian Robinson Jr, who he previously said was “nicked up” over the past two weeks. According to the head coach, the senior is “fine” and will be available for this week’s game against LSU.

Alabama (6-0) will travel to Baton Rouge, La. this weekend for a matchup against LSU (2-3). The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised nationally by CBS.