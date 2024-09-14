Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is set to make his first start of the season.

Pritchett worked out with the Crimson Tide's first-team unit during pregame warmups. According to sources, the redshirt sophomore also took first-team reps in practice this week. He was battling an ankle injury last week and was limited to six plays on offense in Alabama's last game against South Florida. During his pregame interview with Crimson Tide Sports Network, DeBoer said Pritchett was able to practice and made progress this week.

Pritchett will replace redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby, who started Alabama's opening two games against Western Kentucky and South Florida. Formby struggled in his second appearance against the Bulls and was called for three penalties before Pritchett replaced him in the final minutes. Formby worked with the second team during warm-ups Saturday.

Alabama got a further boost to its offensive line unit with left tackle Kadyn Proctor also set to return against Wisconsin. Proctor was named the starting left tackle during fall camp but missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury.