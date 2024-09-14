MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, No.4 Alabama will have its entire offensive line available. During a pregame interview with Crimson Tide Sports Network, Kalen DeBoer announced starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor (shoulder) and fellow offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett will be available to play for Saturday’s matchup against Wisconsin.

Proctor has yet to make an appearance this season after injuring his shoulder during pregame warmups before the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Earlier this week, DeBoer said the five-star tackle was “in a good spot” heading into the trip to Wisconsin.

“He’s going to be able to play today,” DeBoer said of Proctor during his pregame interview. “He had a consistent week of practice, which is good.”

Proctor started all 14 games at left tackle last season. His return should allow Tyler Booker to return to his preferred position of left guard. Booker held blindside blocking duties during last weekend’s win over South Florida while Proctor was out and Pritchett was limited.

Pritchett missed time in practice last week and took part in just six snaps during Alabama’s win over South Florida, entering the game with roughly six minutes left in the fourth quarter. During his pregame interview, DeBoer said the redshirt sophomore made nice progress during practice this week.

DeBoer also revealed that receiver Cole Adams will not be available for Saturday's game. Adams injured his arm during last week’s game against South Florida, as it buckled following a catch in the fourth quarter. During his pregame interview, DeBoer said he was hopeful Adams could return following the open date on Alabama’s schedule next weekend. The Tide is set to host No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28.

Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Wisconsin is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on FOX.