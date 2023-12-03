After a miracle victory gave No. 8 Alabama a chance to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, the Crimson Tide took full advantage, en route to a 27-24 win in the SEC Championship game over No. 1 Georgia. Some hiccups to start saw Alabama fall behind early, but the Crimson Tide rallied behind several strong performances on both sides of the ball and exceptional coaching by Nick Saban and company. Alabama was rewarded for its balanced performance Saturday with a monumental win that snapped Georgia's 29-game unbeaten run. Now Alabama plays the waiting game to see if a win against the CFP committee’s No. 1 team is enough to be one of the four teams in. With its 11th straight win of the season in the books, here’s how each of Alabama’s position groups graded out against Georgia:

QB — A

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe got off to a shaky start on Alabama’s opening two drives. He went 0-for-3 passing and ran the ball just once for -5 yards. He didn’t complete a pass in the first quarter and overthrew his receivers on a couple of occasions. As Alabama found its footing, however, so too did Milroe, finishing 13-for-23 with 192 yards and two touchdowns. Milroe also rushed for 29 yards on 14 carries, the most important of which came on Alabama’s final drive, when Milroe was able to pick up two first downs with his legs to seal the win. It wasn’t a Heisman-caliber performance, but Milroe did his job. He commanded Alabama’s offense and picked his moments with impressive poise after a slightly rocky start.

RB — B+

Despite being without Jase McClellan, Alabama wasn’t afraid to run the ball against Georgia’s defense. The Crimson Tide carried the ball 41 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. Roydell Williams led Alabama with 64 yards and Jam Miller stepped up with 23 yards rushing, along with a 28-yard receiving touchdown. The Crimson Tide didn’t try and do too much with its running game, utilized smart play calling and got a big boost from its offensive line, which allowed Williams and Miller to fill McClellan’s shoes Saturday.

WR/TE — A-

Isaiah Bond followed up his heroic contribution in Alabama’s win over Auburn by being Milroe’s favorite target in the SEC Championship. He led the Crimson Tide with 79 receiving yards on five catches. Both Bond and former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton came up big during Alabama’s final drive of the first half. Bond made a 22-yard catch on fourth-and-4 that kept Alabama's drive going. Burton capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown catch against his former team that gave the Crimson Tide a 17-7 lead at halftime. While Burton didn’t have 100-plus receiving yards and Bond didn’t need to make another spectacular, last-second catch, both players had moments where they got the better of Georgia’s secondary. Six other Alabama players had a catch against the Bulldogs as Milroe spread the ball around and kept Georgia’s defense guessing.

OL — A

Alabama won the SEC Championship in the trenches. The Crimson Tide’s offensive line was ultimately what allowed its running game to have success. JC Latham and Jaeden Roberts made huge blocks on a fourth-and-1 run play early in the second quarter, which put the Crimson Tide in position to score its first touchdown of the game. Alabama’s running game could have been a non-factor with McClellan out, but it was through the offensive line creating running lanes that allowed Alabama to establish the run. The Crimson Tide’s offensive line also helped give Milroe a lot of time to scan the field when he dropped back to pass. Milroe was sacked four times but the offensive line established itself early, which helped Milroe get comfortable in the pocket after some early SEC Championship jitters.

DL — A-

Alabama was strong in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball, too. Justin Eboigbe had one of two sacks on Georgia quarterback Carson Beck along with three tackles, including one for loss. Fellow defensive lineman Tim Smith added three tickles. The Bulldogs’ rushing attack was held to just 78 yards and averaged 2.5 yards per carry, a significant improvement after the Crimson Tide gave up 244 yards on the ground against Auburn. The defensive line needed a bounce back game if Alabama wanted to walk away with a win and the unit stepped up it to keep the Bulldogs at bay.

LB — A-

Alabama’s defensive energy was outstanding and lasted all four quarters, which will certainly delight Saban. The Crimson Tide generated four tackles for loss in the first half and finished with seven. It was another Georgia transfer, Trezmen Marshall, who led the way for the linebacking corps. Marshall finished with five tackles, including one for loss and recovered a Georgia fumble in the third quarter. Star linebacker Dallas Turner also had a standout performance with four tackles, one for loss and a sack. Deontae Lawson chipped in with four tackles, including one for loss.

DB — A+

The Crimson Tide’s secondary showcased its depth against the Bulldogs. Terrion Arnold led Alabama with six tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss and had a pass breakup. Malachi Moore chipped in with five tackles and Caleb Downs had four, both players each had a tackle for loss. When Kool-Aid McKinstry was forced out of the game with a concussion, his replacement Trey Amos rose to the occasion, registering a pair of pass breakups and ensured he would not be exposed by Georgia's receivers. While Alabama certainly benefited from both Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey being banged up Saturday, the Crimson Tide’s secondary did well to limit both players, especially being without its star cornerback for most of the game. While Beck did complete 21 of his 29 pass attempts, Alabama’s secondary prevented many of Beck’s throws from becoming explosive plays and made sure Bowers wasn't the difference maker for the Bulldogs.

ST — B+