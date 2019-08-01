Eyabi Anoma’s time at Alabama has likely come to a close. After entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal Sunday, the sophomore outside linebacker is no longer listed on the Crimson Tide’s online roster as of Thursday morning.

Sunday marked the second time Anoma placed his name into the transfer portal this offseason. He previously entered his name in February only to pull it out the next day. News of a potential transfer came after BamaInsider learned last Friday that Anoma is not currently attending classes at Alabama. If Anoma is not enrolled in classes, he will not be eligible to participate in practice when the team opens fall camp this Friday. The last day to add classes at Alabama is Aug. 28, three days before the Crimson Tide's season opener against Duke.

Anoma, the No. 7 overall player in the 2018 class, earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season after recording nine tackles, including two for a loss over 12 games. It appeared the sophomore was beginning to turn the corner this spring. With Terrell Lewis sidelined during camp, Anoma spent time with Alabama’s first-team defense, tallying three tackles and a sack in the A-Day game.

If Anoma does transfer from Alabama, he will be the seventh player to do so this offseason, joining quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Layne Hatcher (Arkansas State), defensive back Kyriq McDonald (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Richie Petitbon (Illinois),long snapper Scott Meyer (Vanderbilt) and tight end Kedrick James (SMU).