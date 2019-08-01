Football is back in the air. Alabama is set to kick off its fall camp this week as it holds its first practice on Friday. Before the Crimson Tide returns to the field, BamaInsider will take a look at each of the position groups. We continue our series today by examining the linebacker positions.

It appears Eyabi Anoma is no longer a part of Alabama's plans. After placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, the outside linebacker's name has been removed from the team's online roster.

Last week, BamaInsider learned that Anoma is not currently attending classes at Alabama. If Anoma is not enrolled in classes, he will not be eligible to participate in practice when the team opens fall camp this week. The last day to add classes at Alabama is Aug. 28, three days before the Crimson Tide's season opener against Duke. However, at this point, it appears as though Alabama has already parted ways with the former five-star recruit.

Anoma earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season, registering nine tackles, including two for a loss over 12 games. He was expected to step into a bigger role this year as Alabama figured to use him as a pass-rushing specialist. So who will the Crimson Tide turn to in his absence?

Fortunately for Alabama, it has plenty of depth at outside linebacker. Anfernee Jennings returns as the starting Jack linebacker, while Terrell Lewis should take on the Sam linebacker role after missing last season with a torn ACL. Alabama will also see the return of Christopher Allen, who returns after missing all of last season with an ACL injury.

One player who could directly impact from Anoma’s departure is true freshman Kevin Harris II, who joined the team as an enrollee in January. Harris, 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, will need to add more weight to play consistently at the college level but could contribute immediately as a pass-rusher in certain formations.