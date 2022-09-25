Alabama remains at No. 2 in both polls
For the second-consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll which were released on Sunday, after thumping Vanderbilt 55-3.
Alabama earned 26 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (34) and No. 3 Ohio State (4) also received top consideration. In the AP top 25, Georgia received 55 of the 63 first-place votes while Alabama (4) and Ohio State (4) received the others.
This week, Alabama and Georgia were joined by five other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 19 Arkansas. The same seven SEC schools were included in the AP top 25 as Georgia and Alabama were followed by No. 7 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 20 Arkansas.
Alabama will play in its first top 25 matchup of the season when it travels to No. 19/20 Arkansas on Oct. 1. The game will be televised on CBS with kickoff scheduled at 3:30 p.m. CT.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Georgia, 4-0 (34)
|
Georgia, 4-0 (55)
|
2
|
Alabama, 4-0 (26)
|
Alabama, 4-0 (4)
|
3
|
Ohio State, 4-0 (4)
|
Ohio State, 4-0 (4)
|
4
|
Michigan, 4-0
|
Michigan, 4-0
|
5
|
Clemson, 4-0
|
Clemson, 4-0
|
6
|
Southern California, 4-0
|
Southern California, 4-0
|
7
|
Oklahoma State, 3-0
|
Kentucky, 4-0
|
8
|
Kentucky, 4-0
|
Tennessee, 4-0
|
9
|
Tennessee, 4-0
|
Oklahoma State, 4-0
|
10
|
NC State, 4-0
|
NC State, 4-0
|
11
|
Ole Miss, 4-0
|
Penn State, 4-0
|
12
|
Penn State, 4-0
|
Utah, 3-1
|
13
|
Utah, 3-1
|
Oregon, 3-1
|
14
|
Baylor, 3-1
|
Ole Miss, 4-0
|
15
|
Oregon, 3-1
|
Washington, 4-0
|
16
|
Oklahoma, 3-1
|
Baylor, 3-1
|
17
|
Texas A&M, 3-1
|
Texas A&M, 3-1
|
18
|
Washington, 4-0
|
Oklahoma, 3-1
|
19
|
Arkansas, 3-1
|
BYU, 3-1
|
20
|
BYU, 3-1
|
Arkansas, 3-1
|
21
|
Wake Forest, 3-1
|
Minnesota, 4-0
|
22
|
Florida State, 4-0
|
Wake Forest, 3-1
|
23
|
Minnesota, 4-0
|
Florida State, 4-0
|
24
|
Pittsburgh, 3-1
|
Pittsburgh, 3-1
|
25
|
Syracuse, 4-0
|
Kansas State, 3-1